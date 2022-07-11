Nigeria: Nothing Bad Must Happen to Nnamdi Kanu in Prison - Biafra Group

The Indigenous People of Biafra has said it is not oblivious of an alleged plot to attack its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by men of the Department of States Services.

This was as the group blamed the United Kingdom for the perpetual incarceration of the IPOB leader, saying the aim was to scuttle the actualisation of the liberation of Biafra.

The IPOB's Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement yesterday.

The group said it was worried by the spates of jailbreaks in the country under the watch of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, retd, saying the ugly trends is a signpost of a failed nation.

The group claimed the information was revealed by its Intelligence arm, the M-Branch.

The statement partly read, "We, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to reiterate our earlier emphasis on the intended make-believe plan to attack the DSS facility in Abuja by already drawn-up stunt actors (the DSS agents) at the very location where our leader, Mazi Nnamdi, is incarcerated having successfully tested such plans with Kuje Prisons without consequences.

"The plan was hatched by the Nigerian Government with strategic and tactical input of the UK Government. The reason for the UK and Nigeria's alliance in such cowardice and evil plan is due to their disdain for allowing indigenous people across the world to enjoy freedom such as the British is enjoying Brexit from the European Union.

"This alliance perceives Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a stumbling block for their modern-day oppressive tendencies and, therefore, wants him dead, having tried several unsuccessful attempts in Afaraukwu, London, USA, Kenya, and even in Abuja for which Chukwu Okike Abiama had always proven himself. The IPOB intelligence unit, the M. Branch, intercepted this purported plan by Britain and Nigeria to stop Biafra agitation and freedom from Nigeria, and Nigeria and its allies have decided to replicate what they did in 1967-1970 and are still on the way to do it again against the innocent citizens of Biafra. The world should take note.

"The world should take note because if anything untoward happens to our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the DSS custody, nobody should blame IPOB for inevitable and uncontrollable boundless calamitous consequences that would befall anyone. Know that your silence hardens our conscience towards the pursuit of this great nation called Biafra. IPOB needs an unconditional release of our leader because there is no prison in the south that is safe for him. Therefore, we still need him released unconditionally to avoid dangerous terms IPOB may take against Nigeria."

It added, "There are many jailbreaks in Nigeria since Buhari and his APC party took over power and nothing was done.The number of prison breaks was so alarming, no country in the world experienced these kind of jailbreaks in history.

"Records of) jailbreaks (so far) are, (1): September 3, 2015, in Sokoto Remand Home,13 inmates escaped; (2) October, 2017, Enugu Maximum Prison, 2 inmates escaped; (3) December 27, 2017, Ikot Ekpene Prison attacked, 47 inmates escaped; (4) June 4, 2018, Minna Maximum Security Prison, 240 inmates escaped; (5) October 19, 2020, Oko Prison in Edo attacked and many escaped; (6) October 21, 2020, Benin Prison break, 1,993 inmates escaped from the two facilities; (7) October 22, 2020, Okitipupa Prison break, 58 inmates released; (8) April 4, 2021, Owerri prison break, 1,844 inmates escaped; (9) September 13, 2021, Kabba prison break, Kogi, 240 inmates freed; (10) October 22, 2021, Abolongo Prison, Oyo, 837 inmates escaped; (11) July 19, 2021, Jos Maximum Security Prison attacked and inmates escaped; (12) November 28, 2021 - Jos Medium Security Prison attacked, 262 inmates released, 10 killed; (13) Jan 2, 2022, Mandala Prison Ilorin, three inmates escaped (14) May 13, 2022 - Agbor Prison, Delta State, fence collapsed, three inmates escaped; (15) July 4, 2022, Kuje Prison, Abuja, attacked, 856 escaped.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"All these prison breaks and Buhari and his government never found out the reasons or brought the attackers or perpetrators to face the law. Therefore, we want them to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally because his life in the DSS custody is not safe and they will attack there and blame it on bandits and terrorists.

"We urge the British Government to jettison pretense and direct the Nigerian Government to release Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally or send him back to the UK where he lives, or for him to return to Amechi Mbazuluike or Professor George Obiozor, for his safety."