Liberia: Country Devil Detains 5

Nimba County — Liberia: A traditional masked dancer commonly known as 'county devil' in Bong County has reportedly arrested and detained five non-members from electoral district#9 in Nimba County.

The angry bush master allegedly crossed over to Nimba from Bong recently and effected the arrest following a report that some executives of a Gbon society in Nimba had earlier conducted recruitment in Bong to establish a chapter there.

The Gbon society is a well-known traditional body in Liberia that has the approval to operate in the country, some executive members told The New Dawn.

Angry citizens including family members and young people in Blinlon Clean, electoral district#9 in Nimba are demanding immediate release of those arrested by the country devil.

Recently, a country devil in Boe Bonglay, district#6, Nimba arrested five men, who were accused of killing two kids, ages 4 and 9 in the town.

Following their arrest, the accused were allegedly flogged and are currently hospitalized at the George W. Harley hospital in Sanniquellie, Nimba County.

According to eyewitnesses, their houses were destroyed by angry crowd in Boe Bonglay town. Editing by Jonathan Browne