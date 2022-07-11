Liberia: Bong County - Police Charge Man for Killing Stepfather

A 31-year-old man identified as Marcus Yancy has been charged with the murdering of his step-father, Peter Dorwah in Sanoyea District, Bong County.

The Commander of the Bong County Police Detachment Fasu Shiref said the Police received information from citizens in the district that Suspect Marcus Yancy shot his stepfather with a single-barrow gun on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

According to Commander Sherif, upon receiving the information, the Police immediately dispatched a team of investigators to the crime scene.

For his part, Defendant Yancy told journalists in police custody that killing his step-father, the late Peter Dorwah was done mistakenly, adding that while hunting in the forest, he saw his stepfather like an animal.

The defendant narrated that after work on Saturday evening, everybody left him on the farm and went home because he had previously informed them that he was going to stay back to carry on a hunt expedition before coming to town.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police Bong detachment on July 7, 2022, charged Defendant Marcus Yancy with manslaughter and forwarded him to the Gbarnga Magisterial court for further investigation.

The lifeless body of the late Peter Dorwah was seen lying beside his cutlass with a bag and some pieces of ginger the victim had gone to dig before he, unfortunately, met his demise. Editing by Jonathan Browne