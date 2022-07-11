Liberia: U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief Mission - Journalism Is an Honorable Profession

The Deputy Chief of Mission of the United States Embassy near Monrovia, Joel Maybury has challenged students to see journalism as an honorable profession.

"This is an honorable profession and don't let anyone tells you otherwise," Ambassador Maybury said at the end of the 4th National Press Club Exhibition held recently at the Monrovia City Hall in Monrovia.

He also encouraged cub reporters to be curious, independent, balanced and have stamina if they are to stand out in their professional sojourn.

Also speaking, the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Wilehmina Saydee Tarr welcomed the initiative that showcases students' talents in news reading.

Minister Tarr expressed joy for the high number of girls, who represented the various press clubs.

"Even though the people say our education system is bad but this shows that we have teachers that are teaching and students who are learning as well," she noted.

The Deputy Director-General for Broadcasting at the Liberia Broadcasting System, Sorbor George and the Vice President of the Press Union of Liberia, Daniel Nyankonah thanked the students for taking advantage of the press clubs in their various schools.

Mr. George and Nyankonah in separate remarks noted that high school journalism is foundation of professional journalism, and called on the students to remain steadfast if they are to realize their dreams.

Earlier, the Executive Director of Youth Media Action, Varmah Kamara said, the YMA flagship program is employing grassroots approach to media reforms by training press club members especially, adolescent girls for gender equality in the media while improving their reading and writing skills.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Kamara explained that through the program, students learn basic computer skills, news production, online publishing, including writing and editing stories, and marketing, amongst others.

He said press club exhibition also enhances students' reading and writing skills, improving their understanding and analysis of issues unfolding within their communities.

"The National Press Club Exhibition remains the most befitting platform for media development which has and continues to provide relevant media skills to these professional future Journalists in the areas of Journalism, leadership, discipline and teamwork amongst others," he emphasized.

Youth Media Action (YMA) is a Liberian grassroots media development initiative that provides training and broadcasting experience to high school students in two of Liberia's 15 counties.

In the context of a challenging and under-resourced media landscape, YMA seeks to act as a force to professionalize Liberia's media sector by providing young people with a firm practical grounding in journalism through training opportunities and media exposure.

One of its core aims is to inspire media reforms to enable professional journalism to support a vibrant democracy. YMA places a special focus on mentoring aspiring young female journalists who are currently underrepresented in the Liberian media.