West Africa: Gambian to Serve As President of ECOWAS Commission

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment (MoTIE) through a press release announced that Dr. Omar Touray has been approved to serve as the president of the ECOWAS Commission.

On July 3 at the 61st Ordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, the Authority unanimously approved Dr. Omar Touray's nomination as the new President of the ECOWAS Commission 2022 -2026.

"As the Ministry responsible for ECOWAS affairs, we are pleased to congratulate Dr. Omar Touray as the first Gambian to serve as the President of the ECOWAS Commission," the Ministry dispatch stated.

Dr. Touray is a seasoned diplomat and international development professional. He has served as The Gambia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador and Permanent Representative Designate to the United Nations as well as Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the African Union amongst others. He has a Ph.D. in International Relations, a Master's degree in International Relations and another Master's degree in Finance and Islamic Finance.

"We wish to express our sincere appreciation to all those who made this campaign a success. Special gratitude and acknowledgment go to the campaign team for their tireless efforts in accomplishing the task," the release added.

MOTIE and the entire nation wish his Excellency Dr. Omar Touray a successful tenure in office.