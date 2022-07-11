Nigeria: Abba Kyari - Court Remands Billionaire Over Illegal Drug Dealing

11 July 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adelanwa Bamgboye

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has remanded a Nigerian billionaire, Ukatu Afamefuna Mallinson, alongside one of his co-conspirators, Sunday Ifeanyi Ibekwute, who is linked to the suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Abba Kyari's, N3 billion hard drugs saga in correctional centre.

Ukatu and Sunday were arraigned before on Friday by NDLEA, which prosecutor, Mrs Theresa Asuquo, said they and one Pius Enidom (now on the run), on May 4, 2021, conspired among themselves and trafficked and unlawfully 322kg of tramadol.

The duo denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges and their counsel, Mr Emeka Opara (SAN), urged the court to admit them to bail in the most liberal terms.

But the prosecutor, Mrs Asuquo, urged the court to decline granting the application.

Justice Lifu, while adjourning the case to July 18, ordered that both accused should be remanded.

The judge also issued a bench warrant against Pius Enidom.

