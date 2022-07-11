Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Momo Waysay-Wasa Puts Smiles On Several Faces

Lonestar Cell MTN through its mega promo initiative "MoMo Waysay-Wasa" Version 2, over the weekend gave away over US$5,000 in cash prizes and items to lucky customers and agents in several parts of Liberia.

The prizes were given during the second raffle draw since the program was launched. It was conducted at the Lonestar Cell MTN branch in Redlight, Paynesville, in the presence of representatives of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

In an overview, Bobby S. Lekpyee, Operations Manager, Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money, told the gathering that it was a great day for Lonestar Cell MTN customers and agents.

He said it was another raffle draw for customers and agents to again walk away with cash prizes or items.

"That is what Lonestar Cell MTN MoMo Waysaywasa is all about. Anything you win from Lonestar MTN MoMo Waysaywasa 2, you don't have to pay anything for it," he said.

"When you win from MoMo Waysaywasa, we will call you on 0886500000", Mr. Lekpyee added.

In a brief remark, NLA Monitor, Odicious B. Massaquoi said the MoMo Waysaywasa campaign is so interesting that people continue to express their smiles.

He said the presence of the NLA was to make sure that the winners receive their prizes.

He noted that the MoMo Waysaywasa is not about 419 and cautioned people to answer when they are called.

"Please, when you are selected, answer your calls. Lonestar MTN does not want money from you, the only valuable thing you bring is your identification card to collect your prize," he said.

During the raffle draw, 60 customers won cash prizes of US$ 50 dollars each. It included 10 customers from each of the six selected counties including Montserrado, Bomi, Grand Gedeh, Cape Mount, Maryland and Lofa Counties totaling US$3,000.

Besides, two customers in Montserrado County each won a smart 43' TV set.

Additionally, five agents in Montserrado County won US$200 dollars each, while five agents in Nimba County won US$200 dollars each as well, totaling US$2,000.

Customers and agents who won were immediately called by the Lonestar Cell MTN MoMo Waysaywasa campaign team.

Some who live in Paynesville and parts adjacent trooped to the Lonestar Cell MTN office in Redlight in their jubilation mood to collect their prizes.

Monica Gray, a resident of Outland Community in Paynesville (US$50), Mary Toe, a resident of Redlight (US$50), and Eric Paye of Police Academy (US$50).

Teewon Dahn of Paynesville was among two winners of Hisense 43' TV set and received his prize during the program.

The customers and agents following receipt of their prizes, in separate remarks expressed gratitude to Lonestar Cell MTN for the program.

They said their selection came as a shock and they were happy for the prizes.-Edited by Winston W. Parley