South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Mourns Passing of Former President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his deepest condolences to the people and Government of the Republic of Angola on the passing of Former President José Eduardo dos Santos.

President Ramaphosa's thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and comrades of the late President Dos Santos, who was an Esteemed Member of the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo - an honour bestowed on him by South Africa on Freedom Day 2010.

President Dos Santos passed away earlier today, Friday 08 July 2022, at the age of 79, following an extended period of illness and hospitalisation in Spain.

President Ramaphosa said: "I offer, on behalf of our Government and nation, our sincerest condolences to the Republic of Angola on the passing of an outstanding revolutionary and leader of a nation.

"Pres Dos Santos' humble beginnings, his militancy, his exile from the country of his birth and his education in the then Soviet Union resonate profoundly with the journey many South Africans in our own liberation movement experienced.

"Indeed, José Eduardo dos Santos and the MPLA (Movimento Popular de Libertação de Angola) he came to lead extended their revolutionary solidarity and material and military support to our liberation movement.

"This support provoked the apartheid regime and its allies to violate the sovereign Republic of Angola by turning Angola into a battleground for preserving the apartheid regime.

"In the end, through the sacrifices of the Angolan people and the unwavering leadership of President Dos Santos, freedom dawned in a democratic South Africa.

"Today, our two nations are united in mourning as we were in struggle, and South Africa will continue to honour the contribution President Dos Santos made to building the Republic of Angola and bringing peace to our region.

"May his soul rest in peace."