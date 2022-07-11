Kenya: Nairobi Water Proposes Tariff Hike of Up to 40% to Offset Loans

Nairobi — Water bills in Nairobi are set to increase by up to 40 per cent if new tariffs by Nairobi Water are approved by the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB).

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company(NCWS) has proposed an upward tariff review to aid in cost recovery.

The increase, the company said in a notice on Thursday, will help in servicing loans owed by the utility firm and will assist in improving infrastructure.

Under the proposed tariff, households that consume 15 cubic metres (15,000 litres) of water per month will pay about Sh1,685 up from the current Sh1,241.

Residences that use 55,000 litres monthly on facilities like swimming pools and watering lawns will pay Sh6,922 from Sh4,952, marking a Sh39.57 per cent rise.

WASREB invited members of the public to send memoranda on the proposed tarrif hike through tariffs@wasreb.go.ke or info@wasreb.go.ke.

With approval from license provider WASREB, the company will hold hybrid public consultation meetings with stakeholders, both online and face to face, on July 29.