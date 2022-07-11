Kenya: Nairobi Water Proposes Tariff Hike of Up to 40% to Offset Loans

11 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joy Faith Kathambi

Nairobi — Water bills in Nairobi are set to increase by up to 40 per cent if new tariffs by Nairobi Water are approved by the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB).

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company(NCWS) has proposed an upward tariff review to aid in cost recovery.

The increase, the company said in a notice on Thursday, will help in servicing loans owed by the utility firm and will assist in improving infrastructure.

Under the proposed tariff, households that consume 15 cubic metres (15,000 litres) of water per month will pay about Sh1,685 up from the current Sh1,241.

Residences that use 55,000 litres monthly on facilities like swimming pools and watering lawns will pay Sh6,922 from Sh4,952, marking a Sh39.57 per cent rise.

WASREB invited members of the public to send memoranda on the proposed tarrif hike through tariffs@wasreb.go.ke or info@wasreb.go.ke.

With approval from license provider WASREB, the company will hold hybrid public consultation meetings with stakeholders, both online and face to face, on July 29.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X