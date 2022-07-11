South Africa: Suspect Arrested in a Minibus Loaded With Livestock

press release

Potchefstroom — The vigilance of two Vryburg Police Officers resulted in the arrest of a 43-year-old minibus occupant on Saturday, 09 July 2022, for possession of 21 suspected stolen sheep.

The Vryburg K9 Unit members were conducting patrol on the N14 road between Vryburg and Kuruman at about 01:00 when they spotted a suspicious and stationary minibus along the road. Upon approaching the vehicle for enquiries, the police saw two individuals fleeing from the scene leaving the 43-year-old man behind. A subsequent search led to the discovery of 21 sheep which were found loaded in the minibus. The suspect was arrested after failing to account for the possession and the vehicle was impounded.

Preliminary investigation showed that the minibus ran out of petrol while the suspects travelled to a yet to be determined destination from Kuruman in Northern Cape where the sheep were allegedly stolen at Tsineng village. The lawful owner of the sheep was traced through tattoo marks on the sheep.

Investigation into the matter is underway and the suspect is expected to appear in the Vryburg Magistrates' Court on Monday, 11 July 2022.

In another unrelated incident, a middle aged suspect is also expected to appear in the Vryburg Magistrates' Court on Monday, 11 July 2022, for stock theft.

It is alleged that a farm owner observed unknown males in a kraal at his farm during the night on Friday, 8 July 2022, and alerted the police. Consequent to observation by the police, the identified Mahindra SUV vehicle was spotted, chased and ultimately stopped. Although three suspects managed to run away and evaded the arrest, the driver was apprehended. Upon searching the vehicle, the police found two cows' carcasses in the vehicle which was impounded.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena congratulated all members involved in the arrests of the suspects.