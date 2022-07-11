South Africa: Father to Appear in Court for Murder

11 July 2022
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Gqeberha — A 64-year-old Kwanobuhle man will appear in the Kariega magistrate court this morning for the murder of his 35-year-old son on Saturday, 9 July 2022 in Kwanobuhle.

It is alleged that on the mentioned date at about 18:55, the elderly man and his son had an argument. The man then went to his bedroom and returned with his licensed firearm and shot his son twice (chest and left arm). The victim ran out into the street and collapsed. He was taken to hospital by a resident but succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was arrested at the hospital while he was also receiving treatment. His second son (39) assaulted him with a brick after hearing of the shooting.

A case of murder is under investigation. The 9mm firearm was confiscated by police.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X