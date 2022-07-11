South Africa: Father to Appear in Court for Murder

press release

Gqeberha — A 64-year-old Kwanobuhle man will appear in the Kariega magistrate court this morning for the murder of his 35-year-old son on Saturday, 9 July 2022 in Kwanobuhle.

It is alleged that on the mentioned date at about 18:55, the elderly man and his son had an argument. The man then went to his bedroom and returned with his licensed firearm and shot his son twice (chest and left arm). The victim ran out into the street and collapsed. He was taken to hospital by a resident but succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was arrested at the hospital while he was also receiving treatment. His second son (39) assaulted him with a brick after hearing of the shooting.

A case of murder is under investigation. The 9mm firearm was confiscated by police.