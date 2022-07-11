Nigeria: APC Brought Nigeria Low in 7 Years - Atiku

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, said yesterday that Nigeria, under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, had seen the worst shade of politics.

Atiku, who stressed the need to avoid primordial sentiments in a bid to strengthen national unity, said: "In such a time our country is going through a very difficult time, it is important that we do not allow any kind of primordial sentiments to becloud our politics.

"Politics is meant to be a corrective mechanism. So, even when we are upset about the inexcusable low that the ruling APC has brought us in the past seven years, we must ensure that we insulate our politics from the corrosive effect of the ruling party's failures. A society cannot progress if its politics is convoluted.

"Dear friend and compatriot, the journey that we have signed on to undertake together is not one that we can accomplish by threading the inglorious path of exclusionist politics. This journey, our campaign, is a rescue mission for our great country and it is a mission that must involve all Nigerians.

"So, while our opponents might think that there is an easy road to victory in divisive politics, we must get the message across to them that Nigeria has seen the worst shade of exclusionist politics and the road ahead is the path of inclusive and unifying politics. That is what we stand for.

"We are the unifiers and the bridge-builders and we represent the future of a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria. Let me therefore remind you again, dear friend that our talking points at the moment, and as we inch towards the campaign period shall be our policy document."

Meanwhile, Atiku is expected to attend the grand rally of the party in Osun State, according to online platform, TheCable.

According to sources, the PDP candidate is cutting his European trip short ahead of the final rally before the governorship election slated for Saturday.

Atiku was criticised over his absence at the Ekiti governorship campaign trail.

Biodun Oyebanji, the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, won the Ekiti governorship election, defeating Bisi Kolawole, standard-bearer of the PDP, and Segun Oni, flag bearer of the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

Ahead of the Osun election, there have been cracks in the main opposition party.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The decision of Atiku to pick Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta state governor, as his running mate over Nyesom Wike, has been a major source of disgruntlement among some stakeholders in the party.

Samuel Ortom, Benue state governor, and Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, are among the critics of Atiku's choice.

Fayose recently ruffled feathers by saying the presidency should shift to the south in 2023, despite Atiku being a northerner.

Although there are speculations that Wike may leave the party, Bukola Saraki, former senate president, has said the Rivers governor will not defect.

Ahead of the Osun poll, the PDP has been making efforts to resolve the crisis in its fold.

Ademola Adeleke, the governorship candidate of the PDP, will be challenging the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, who is seeking re-election.

Adeleke also contested the governorship election in Osun in 2018 but lost to Oyetola.