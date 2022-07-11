Liberia: Nimbaians Appreciate President Weah

11 July 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Several citizens of Nimba have expressed happiness over the visit of President George Weah in their county. Speaking to this paper in Ganta, a number of citizens said they were excited to receive the President.

"For me, this is my first time to see him. Only on TV I have been seeing him. But for him to come here, we are really happy," a ninth-grade student of the J. W. Pearson High School, Adolphus said.

"We are happy. This man has done a lot of things for this county. I think we the people of Nimba need to show our love and appreciation to him. He is a man that loves people who want to see development in this place," he added.

Meanwhile, several opposition politicians are expected to join the Congress for Democratic Change soon, according to some political observers in Ganta.

