Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF In Panic Mode - Chamisa

Mnangagwa's regime appointed former Vice President Kembo Mohadi's daughter Abigail Ambrose to lead the commission, a move which quckly riased eyebrows as some allege that this is an election riggng gimmick.

Chamisa lashed at the move saying ZanuPF is afraid of losing the pols next year. He said his party, the Citizens Coaltion for Change , will not fold hand and allow the appointment.

"It can't. Not this time! This time we won't accept any funny games or their usual nonsense," said Chamisa on Twitter.

"Zimbabwe is for all citizens, not one party! The liberation struggle was for us all not just a few! We demand total liberation, full restoration of our dignity and rights in Zimbabwe!"

"They are so afraid of the inevitable defeat. We will win any free and fair elections anytime in Zimbabwe," he later added in response to questions on the appointment of Ambrose.

The CCC has demanded that her appointment be reversed, amid revelations she also struggled with simple questions during interviews held to replace commissioners whose period of operation had lapsed.