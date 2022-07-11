Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Assosa City Under Temporary Curfew

Addis Abeba — Assosa City, the capital of Benishangul Gumuz regional state, has been placed under "temporary curfew" effective as of Friday 08 July, the city Administration police department announced on the same day.

According to Bushra Alqarib, Assistant Commissioner of Assosa City Police Department, security works were underway in coordination with all security apparatus to ensure the people's safety and in similar ways curfews were implemented in different parts of the country in relation to current security situations.

He said the curfew will be extended from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM local time. Accordingly, hotels, grocery stores, pubs and any other businesses will not be allowed to operate during the curfew. Similarly, curfew is also imposed on all vehicle movements except for security and ambulance services.

Furthermore, pedestrians are allowed to move around only until 9:00 PM local time but exceptions will be made based on notices to nearby security forces in the case of illness and other social problems that require emergency.

The deputy police commissioner cautioned the people in the city to be aware of the curfew and cooperate with security forces by complying with it, remain undisturbed by rumors as well as stand by the security forces by informing any suspicious incidents.