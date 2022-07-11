Kenya: "Here I Come," Excited Kipchoge Says Ahead of Berlin Marathon

Nairobi — World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge is excited and raring to go for a fourth Berlin Marathon crown after he was named as one of the stellar names in the men's 42km.

Kipchoge described the German capital as a place of one of his "favourite memories" after he set a new world record of 2:01:39 on his way to victory in 2018.

"One of my favourite memories was made in this city. Let's make some new memories together," Kipchoge said.

The race will be Kipchoge's second this year since March when he set the fastest ever time on Japanese soil, clocking 2:02:40 on his way to victory.

It won't be an easy walk in the park for the double Olympic champion as he renews his rivalry with defending champion Guye Adola.

The Ethiopian timed 2:05:45 to clinch his first-ever World Marathon Majors title win, defeating fellow countryman Kenenisa Bekele and Kenyan Bethwell Yegon on his way to victory.

Kipchoge and Adola are familiar with each other, having ran a tightly contested race in the 2017 Berlin Marathon before the Kenyan's superiority and experience in road race, won him the crown.

Adola, who was making his marathon debut on that occasion, continues to harness a reputation as one of the fastest-rising marathoners in the world.

A win for him in Berlin would be a second-ever WMM title, which would motivate him to pursue the other major road races in the world.

For Kipchoge, a fourth Berlin Marathon crown would put him at par with Ethiopian long-distance running legend Haille Gebreselassie whose four titles are the highest in the 48-year-old competition.

The four-time London Marathon champion said he is looking forward to testing his strengths on the tough Berlin course.

"Berlin is the fastest course, it is where a human being can showcase its potential to push the limits," Kipchoge said.