Kenya: 2022 Register of Voters Available to the Public at a Fee - Chebukati

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that the voters register is now available to the public.

Speaking during a National Conference on Election Preparedness at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on Monday, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said those interested in the register will be required to pay a nominal fee to access it.

"As a commission we have the voter's register which has been duplicated, certified and gazetted and those who have been asking for it will pay a nominal fee and you will get it through our CEO. The register has 22,120, 458 voters who include voters in the diaspora and prison," Chebukati said.

With only 28 days left to the August 9 polls, Chebukati reiterated that the electoral body maintain its independence and promised that the election will be free, fair and credible.

"The commission journey to preparing for the upcoming election started way back after the 2017 election by doing a post-election evaluation and report provided important insights into the conduct of the 2017 election and in specific what worked and what did not work and areas of improvement," he said.

"We are therefore moving on as a strong commission ready to deliver the election."

Chebukati called on all voters to turn out in large numbers and exercise their democratic right to vote.

"The commission will count each vote cast because each vote counts," he assured.

Political stakeholders have been pressuring the electoral body to release the register as part of measures to secure the integrity of the election.

The register of voters has been at the center of election disputes in the country, and has often been blamed for electoral irregularities.

IEBC recently six officials for effecting unauthorized transfer of voters without the knowledge of affected electors.

Parties have also expressed concern on duplicate identification records, discrepancies between the paper register and electronic version as well as shifting totals in the number of registered voters.

In 2017, the register formed part of the arguments upon which petitioners contested the outcome of the presidential election.