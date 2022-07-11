Nigeria: Keke Ogungbe Named Lead Judge of Naija Star Search Music Reality Show

10 July 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

After successfully making a significant impact with his Kennis Music, AIT Jamz, and later Primetime Africa Jamz, Ogungbe is set to mould a new generation of Nigerian music acts.

Legendary Nigerian music producer Kenny 'Keke' Ogungbe, is on the verge of striking gold on the Nigerian music scene for a second time.

After successfully making a significant impact with his Kennis Music, AIT Jamz, and later Primetime Africa Jamz, Ogungbe is set to mould a new generation of Nigerian music acts that will reign supreme on the global scene.

Kennis FM's CEO will bring his exploits, experiences, and global knowledge of the music industry to the fore as he joins the music reality show as lead judge.

He said: "it's the Joy of seeing Africa setting standards on music mainstream across the globe. The history we have created as Africans, especially Kennis Music, is one of the significant pioneers of the evolution of Afrobeats, is truly priceless.

"The history is incomplete without mentioning some of our artists that played prominent roles in achieving this great height. The likes of 2baba, Dbanj, JJC Skills, Sound Sultan, and many others have popularly known across the globe, do not only print Afrobeats in gold in the hearts of many, both home and abroad, but also make Nigeria Proud.

"This has also opened opportunities to Nigerian youths today doing well in music, with the likes of Burna Boy, who is not just nominated for Grammy but brings it home to us.

"This joy for me transcends just being part of history but also being able to give platforms to Nigerian youths with great talent to showcase themselves.

"Thus, this July, we are introducing Naija Star Search. Naija Star Search is a reality show aimed at discovering the next generation of afrobeat superstars, courtesy of StarTimes."

An affordable pay-TV company, StarTime, powers the Naija Star Search Reality Show. Naija Star Search Audition ends on July 17 on www.naijastarsearch.com with N10m prize money and other consolation prizes.

