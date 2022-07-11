Somalia: Rival Puntland Forces Clash in Bossaso Port City

Heavy exchange of gunfire between opposing security forces at Bossaso airport killed several people on Monday morning, witnesses and police said.

The shooting began at 10 PM after PSF forces tried to enter the airport to protect a plane carrying the First Deputy Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament, MP Sadia Yasin Haji Samatar.

Samatar was transporting aid meant to drought-hit people in Bari region, her constituency in the Puntland state of Somalia.

Unconfirmed reports say the shootings caused casualties to both sides and civilians.