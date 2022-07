The federal government forces in the Gedo region have carried out operations against Al-Shabaab in some parts of the region. Somali government media reported that the operation was carried out between Dolow and Luuq districts in Gedo.

Government officials said that Al-Shabaab suffered heavy casualties in the operation and that several areas were captured. Areas ousted from al-Shabaab include Shatalow between Luuq district and Gedweyne, according to officials.