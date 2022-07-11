Somalia: Somaliland Rejects Claims Some of Its Ministers Visited Israel

11 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somaliland denies reports saying that it sent a delegation led by its Minister of Defense to attend a conference in Israel on Israeli-African relations.

Somaliland has dismissed the report by The Times of Israel as baseless and fake news.

"Unfounded reports have been published in The Times of Israel that the Minister of Defense of Somaliland attended a meeting on cooperation between Israel and African countries, and it is a clear lie," said Somaliland.

Abdiqani Mohamud Ateye has been working on national affairs for some time. He was a member of the organizing committee for the national day on May 18 and was the deputy chairman of the committee on May 18, according to a statement by the regional state.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X