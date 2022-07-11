Somalia: Somaliland Rejects Claims Some of Its Ministers Visited Israel

Somaliland denies reports saying that it sent a delegation led by its Minister of Defense to attend a conference in Israel on Israeli-African relations.

Somaliland has dismissed the report by The Times of Israel as baseless and fake news.

"Unfounded reports have been published in The Times of Israel that the Minister of Defense of Somaliland attended a meeting on cooperation between Israel and African countries, and it is a clear lie," said Somaliland.

Abdiqani Mohamud Ateye has been working on national affairs for some time. He was a member of the organizing committee for the national day on May 18 and was the deputy chairman of the committee on May 18, according to a statement by the regional state.