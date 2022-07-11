Liberia: Prince Walker Identifies With the Late Officer Boley's Family

Prince Walker Group of Companies has paid a visit to the family of the late Chief Inspector Alfred Boley of the Liberia National Police, who died recently following a brief illness.

family to signed the book of condolences for the late Traffic police officer in Sawmill Community.

Signing the Book of Condolence at the family residence in Sawmill Community, the Chief Executive Officer Mr. Prince Walker described the late Traffic Officer Alfred Boley as a very goodman, pointing to testimonies of drivers and tricycle (Kehkeh) riders.

Mr. Walker said the late Boley wasn't just a police officer, adding that he was a dad and an amazing man.

He continued that the late Boley was a very respectful and professional police officer with a very good human relationship, adding that Alfred Boley was a dedicated officer.

Mr. Walker recalled that a year ago, he violated the traffic rule while driving towards the Gabril Tucker Bridge and the late Officer Boley advised him as a father without taking a dime.

Mr. Walker paid the tribute over the weekend when he presented cash of US$100 plus five bags of 25kg rice to the bereaved family.

In response, the widow of the late Chief Inspector Boley, Krub Boley, thanked the Prince Walker Group of Companies for identifying with them in their bereavement, adding that God will multiply items provided whatever they came from.

At the same time, CEO Walker has also provided six (6) bags of 25kg rice, and One Hundred United States Dollars to group of handicapped persons that converge daily near the Via Town checkpoint where the late Officer Boley reported early in the morning to direct the flow of traffic and crossing pedestrians.

He no matter their conditions, the physically-challenged are human beings created in the image of God.

He said government can't do it alone, so, people with the means should also help the less fortunate in society.

But Mr. walker clarified that he has no political ambition, saying that he is undertaking the initiative to help his people in need and to give to his motherland.

He explained that Prince Walker Group of Companies is involved in Charity, construction, and businesses including real estate. Editing by Jonathan Browne