Liberia: Senate Passes Amended Small Arms Acts

The Liberian Senate has passed draft amendments to the Act establishing the Liberia National Commission on Small Arms to expand its scope beyond Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW).

The Commission's scope will now cover all conventions on arms thus, establishing the Liberia National Commission on Arms as well as Firearms and Ammunition Control Act of 2015 to domesticate the United Nations Global Arms Trade Treaty (ATT).

The passage of the amendments to both Arms Control laws was followed by public hearings and engagements led by Senator Conmany B. Wesseh, of River Gee County, Acting Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Defense, Security, Intelligence and Veteran Affairs, and Senator Varney Gboto-Nambi Sherman, of Grand Capemount County, Chairman; Senate standing committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petition.

However, The Liberia National Commission on Small Arms conveys its appreciation to Senate President Pro-Tempore Albert Tugbe Chie of Grand Kru County and the Chairman on Executive of the Senate, Saah H. Joseph of Montserrado County, and members of the Liberian Senate for the timely passage of the both amended acts, pending concurrence by the House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature.

"The Passage of the amended acts to include, the Act establishing the Liberia National Commission on Arms and the Firearms and Ammunition Control Act of 2015 places Liberia as the leading country within the ECOWAS Sub-Region for domesticating the United Nations Global Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) and instituting legal and regulatory frameworks to improve the control of Conventional Arms including Small Arms and Light Weapons, their Ammunition and other related", according to a press release.

The Commission also extends appreciation to President George Manneh Weah for his continuous support towards the improvement of arms control and for ensuring full compliance of all national, regional and international legal instruments on Arms control, respectively.

The release notes that the singular act of the President of Liberia submitting both amended acts to the Legislature demonstrates the strong political will to ensure effective management of weapons, ammunition, explosives and other related materials within and across the borders of Liberia and the West African Sub-Region.

However, the Commission emphasizes that it will remain engaged with the House of Representatives for concurrence of both amended acts. Press release