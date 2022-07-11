Liberia: Weah Chairs Cabinet Retreat in Ganta

By: Emmanuel wise Jipoh

President George Manneh Weah and members of his cabinet on Saturday, July 9, 2022, kicked off a week-long visit to Nimba County, northeastern Liberia for a National Cabinet Retreat from 9-13th July 2022 under the theme, "Pushing forward for a better Liberia."

First of its kind this year, and third under the incumbency of President George Manneh Weah since the CDC- led government took state power in 2018, the retreat began with a stopover in Kakata, Margibi County, where President Weah dedicated a "One Stop Shop Service Center" refurbished by the Ministry of Transport with support from the World Bank.

President Weah received a resounding welcome from Margibians and commended them for working with his government and partners in the realization of such a success, including demonstration of strong commitment to realizing the service center.\

"We have come a long way and still need to do more", the President noted, as he urged the people of Margibi County to take ownership and feel a part of the progress made collectively together with the government.

He thanked the Ministry of Transport for the initiative, which he noted, aligned with the government's decentralization agenda.

President Weah further said the erection of the Service Center is one of several proofs that his government's unfeigned commitment to working in the interest of the Liberian people.

Enroute to Ganta, Nimba County along with a throng of cabinet members, for the cabinet retreat that is aimed at repositioning government's development priorities, President Weah, received a heroic welcome from citizens of Bong County and praised them for their dedicated support to the government.

Onward to Ganta, Nimba County, before reaching Gompa City, the President had a brief stop in Paw-Paw Village, near Gbain, where he also dedicated separate housing units.

On his arrival in Gompa City, President Weah along with members of the cabinet received huge ovations from citizens and resounded support towards his second-term bid for the Country's top seat ahead of the 2023 General and Presidential Elections.

President Weah urged Nimbians to put Liberia first in their social and political involvement, reminding them that Liberia is bigger than anyone's political desires and that working together is far greater than undermining its development.

He said Liberia is the only country that Liberians have therefore, each citizen must strive for peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, the four days Cabinet Retreat is intended to align the Cabinet with Government's priorities, and develop an agenda from there to drive the administration. It will also feature discussions and presentations on the implementation status of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), zooming specifically on the National Economy, Revenue Generation, Aid Management and Coordination, and the President's 2022 Legislative Agenda.

The Retreat will place particular focus on issues of accountability and transparency in government, while Ministries, Agencies, and Commissions (MACs) will report to the President on their achievements and plans. President Weah is also expected to hold separate meetings with MACs, beginning today, Monday. Editing by Jonathan Browne