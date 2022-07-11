Togo: Explosion Kills 7 in Northern Togo

Togo national flag
11 July 2022
Togonews (Lomé)

An explosion in northern Togo has killed at least seven people, the military said on Sunday, without giving further details about the blast.

The explosion happened in Tone prefecture near the border with Burkina Faso, where a Sahel jihadist insurgency is threatening to spill over into coastal West African nations.

Togo's army said in a statement the explosion on Saturday in Margba village in Tone killed seven and wounded two more.

It did not give more details and did not describe it as an attack.

'An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances of this explosion and identify the perpetrators,' the army statement said.

Togo's troops are deployed in the north of the country to try and contain a jihadist threat pushing south from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger where militants linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group operate.

