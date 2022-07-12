Nigeria: Osun Govt Urges Police to Investigate Attack On Labour Party Candidate's Residence

Mr Omipidan said that it was funny for Mr Lasun to have alleged that his residence was attacked by the supporters of the governor.

The Osun State Government has called on the police to investigate the alleged attack by gunmen on the residence of Yusuf Lasun, the Labour Party's candidate for the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Addressing a news conference on Monday in Osogbo, Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, said it was necessary for the attack to be investigated to unmask those behind it.

Mr Omipidan said that it was funny for Mr Lasun to have alleged that his residence was attacked by the supporters of the governor.

"On behalf of the government, we are calling on the security operatives to please kindly investigate the allegation by Yusuf.

"I am tempted to believe that he is the one planning to unleash violence on the innocent people of Irepodun Local Government on the day of election.

"If indeed we are to be violent, if indeed we were to be what Lasun Yusuf is painting us to be, I am sure we will probably have been after PDP.

"If we are not after PDP, why on earth should we be after Hon. Lasun Yusuf?"

He urged the candidate to stop painting false pictures.

"We know how he boasted before the primaries that he was going to win the primaries, and we saw the score, and he was already boasting that he will win this election,.

"Maybe he is already preparing excuses why he will lose the forthcoming election, because I am very sure by the grace of God, our candidate will win."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the LP candidate, a former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker, had earlier told journalists that gunmen attacked his residence at about 1 a.m.

He said the attack lasted for 20 minutes and that his security details were able to repel the assailants without recording any casualties.

"At about 1 a.m., my house was attacked; the evidence is very prominent, my building is riddled with bullets."

The police in Osun also confirmed that gunmen attacked the residence of Mr Lasun.

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in Osun, said the gunmen attacked the residence in the early hours of Monday.

She said the assailants shot at Mr Lasun's building, but could not gain access before security operatives attached to the candidate chased them away.

She added that the attack was reported at the Ilobu Police Station and the Divisional Police Officer was at the scene of the attack to assess the situation.

