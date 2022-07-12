South Africa: Makhanda Arts Festival of Smiles Returns to Rise Like a Fragile Phoenix

11 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Gillian Mcainsh

The National Arts Festival returned after a two-year break, and a new shoot of South African creativity is now breaking through the ground burnt by the pandemic.

The National Arts Festival, although scorched by Covid, is back, rising like a fragile phoenix.

The 2022 event, the first in two years, was scaled down and, of course, your festival experience depends on what you choose to see and where you are coming from.

Certainly, Makhanda residents know all about the fragility of festival bounty. How could they not, swamped as they are by potholes, power cuts and poverty.

The word "stage" now means load shedding, not Shakespeare.

Comics make hay with the donkeys that meander around the city and it's only a question of time until someone makes a play on the plethora of potholes.

(Oh wait, someone just did ... this year's Young Artist winner for Performance Art Gavin Krastin and his team of gnomes riffed on this in their 12 Labours.)

Makhanda also knows the transformative power of the arts, though, and on a more practical note how much money that industry brings in -- up to R90-million before the pandemic.

In 2024, the festival will be marking its...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X