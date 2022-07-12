South Africa: Makhanda Arts Festival of Smiles Returns to Rise Like a Fragile Phoenix

analysis

The National Arts Festival returned after a two-year break, and a new shoot of South African creativity is now breaking through the ground burnt by the pandemic.

The National Arts Festival, although scorched by Covid, is back, rising like a fragile phoenix.

The 2022 event, the first in two years, was scaled down and, of course, your festival experience depends on what you choose to see and where you are coming from.

Certainly, Makhanda residents know all about the fragility of festival bounty. How could they not, swamped as they are by potholes, power cuts and poverty.

The word "stage" now means load shedding, not Shakespeare.

Comics make hay with the donkeys that meander around the city and it's only a question of time until someone makes a play on the plethora of potholes.

(Oh wait, someone just did ... this year's Young Artist winner for Performance Art Gavin Krastin and his team of gnomes riffed on this in their 12 Labours.)

Makhanda also knows the transformative power of the arts, though, and on a more practical note how much money that industry brings in -- up to R90-million before the pandemic.

In 2024, the festival will be marking its...