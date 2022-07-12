South Africa: Koeberg's Skills Exodus Puts Extension-of-Life Project Further On the Back Foot

11 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Whether they are leaving because the ship is sinking or because the offshore opportunities are simply too good to pass up, the effect is the same: the exodus of skilled staff from Koeberg is threatening its future.

After 27 years of service, Riedewaan Bakardien, Eskom's chief nuclear officer, is the latest and most senior staffer to depart the Koeberg nuclear facility. He leaves at the end of July to join a Canadian plant.

This is not good news for the executive team at Eskom, which is fighting fires on all fronts, not least of which is Koeberg.

Bakardien will be replaced by Keith Featherstone, a previous Koeberg Power Station manager with more than 30 years of nuclear experience. He will be acting as chief nuclear officer while the recruitment process is under way.

This seamless transition might suggest that Koeberg has a depth of management talent from which to draw. This is not the case.

Over the past year, an estimated 250 to 300 skilled people have left Koeberg for greener pastures. This forced Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer to point out in a media briefing late last year that the loss of skilled personnel presented an additional risk to the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

