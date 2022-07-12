Southern Africa: Shepherd Bushiri's Objection to Witnesses Testifying Against Him in SA Court Dismissed

11 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

'Prophet' Shepherd Bushiri's attempt to prevent testimony against him being heard in a South African court has failed, but South Africa still has a long way to go in trying to extradite him and his wife.

A Malawi magistrate has dismissed a preliminary attempt by self-styled "Prophet" Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary to prevent witnesses testifying against them in a South African court in his extradition hearing.

The ruling in Lilongwe on Monday, by Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza, has cleared the way for a substantive hearing on 5 August on whether the witnesses may give their evidence in a South African court instead of being forced to travel to Malawi to testify.

Bushiri and his wife skipped bail in November 2020 on several charges they are facing in South Africa -- including rape, theft and fraud -- and fled to their home country of Malawi. South African prosecutors have since been trying to extradite them.

South African and Malawian prosecutors have asked the Malawian courts to allow the many witnesses against them in South Africa to testify in a South African court, avoiding travel to Malawi.

They've argued it would be difficult and costly to transport and accommodate...

