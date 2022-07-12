South Africa: R350 to R624 - Minister Proposes Threshold Raise for Distress Grant As Concerns Over Low Approval Rate Mount

analysis

The Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, on 7 July gazetted a call for public comment on proposed amendments to the existing Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu is proposing amendments that would see the threshold for receiving the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant change from R350 to R624, which is the national poverty line.

At present, Regulation 2(5) states that, "The income threshold for insufficient means, contemplated in this regulation is R350 per person per month."

The amendments to regulation 2(4) state: "If the results from the bank verification referred in sub regulation 3(c)(ii) contradicts the results from the data checks referred in sub regulation 3 (c)(i), the results from the bank verification must be used to make the definition."

The public has until 29 July to comment on the proposed amendments.

Speaking to Maverick Citizen last week, Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) co-founder Neil Coleman said, "The exclusion level is absolutely horrendous; over 10 million people applied for June and only five million people were approved, which means that there has been a reduction of nearly six million people when you compare it to March...

"There's never been such a low approval...