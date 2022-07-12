South Africa: Activist Groups File Contempt of Court Papers Against Amazon Africa Headquarters Developer

11 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Onke Ngcuka

After weeks of resumed construction on the urgently interdicted Amazon Africa headquarters, contempt of court papers have been filed against the developer.

Two groups opposed to the Amazon Africa headquarters development at the River Club in Cape Town have filed contempt of court papers against the developer following resumed construction after an urgent interdict was granted against the development.

The Observatory Civic Association (OCA) and Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council (GKKITC) on Friday filed the papers on the basis that the developer, the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust (LLPT), was in defiance of Western Cape High Court Judge Patricia Goliath's interdict order, which ruled that no construction was to continue until meaningful consultation had been carried out by the developer.

Filings have been made against some members of the LLPT, the City of Cape Town, the Western Province's minister for local government, environmental affairs and development planning, as well as the Western Cape First Nations Collective, a faction of the First Nations.

About two weeks ago, the LLPT publicly announced that it was conducting "remedial work" on the construction site and was continuing to carry out work on the structure. The developer said it was proceeding on the basis that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X