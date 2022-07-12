Liberia: Book of Condolence Opens for Women Peace Activists

The Women of Liberia gathered Monday, 11 July 2022 to sign the book of condolence for the late Madam Roseline Toweh, a peace activist, and other women and girls involved in peace advocacy.

The signing of the book of condolence will continue up to Friday, 15 July 2022.

Many prominent women including former Foreign Minister Olubanke King - Akerele, former Gender Minister Julia Duncan-Cassell and former Education Minister Evelyn Kandakai, were in attendance.

There were also several grass root women from across the country.

The women in their sober mood at the signing ceremony paid tributes to their fallen colleague, describing her as a great loss to the nation.

Mrs. Roseline Toweh died on 18 June 2022 at the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital in Congo Town. She was the National Coordinator of the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA). She was also an Eminent Woman of the Women's Situation Room (WSR).

She headed the Liberian Women Mass Action for Peace and recently read the position statement of the Women's Mass Action for Peace during the closure of a 14-day fast and prayer.

In her welcoming remarks, the National President of YWCA, Mrs. Helen Bassey, thanked the women for coming. She said Roseline was like a friend to everybody and will be remembered for her role in ensuring that the peace of Liberia is sustained.

Speaking in a brief interview, the Establishment Coordinator of the Angie Brooks International Center for Women's Empowerment, Cllr Cyvette Chesson-Wureh said Roseline Toweh was an eminent woman from the very start of the war room of the Women's Situation Room.

"The late Madam Toweh has been with us in several meetings of the WSR concerning the peace of this country," said Cllr. Wureh.

"She was always there for the youth, that has been her focus. She always paved her way to connect with the youth," she added.

She encouraged the women of Liberia to remember that peace is in their hands. She urged them to keep the peace of the country that Madam Toweh fought for.

Frances R. Deigh Greaves, former National Chairman of Civil Society Council, told the gathering that the late Roseline Toweh was an astute woman who took initiative.

According to her, Roseline was part of many national and international organizations that left the voices of women where they could not reach.-Edited by Winston W. Parley