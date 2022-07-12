Mauritius: Prime Minister Jugnauth Inaugurates Victoria Urban Terminal

press release

The Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, proceeded with the inauguration of the Victoria Urban Terminal (VUT), a first-of-its-kind multimodal complex, that will remodel the landscape of the capital of Mauritius, this evening in Port-Louis.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo, the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, the Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram, the Chairman of Victoria Station Ltd, Mr Colin Taylor, several ministers and eminent personalities were also present.

In his address, Prime Minister Jugnauth stated that the VUT marks an important milestone in the history of Mauritius, being a novel model of public transport system. He lauded public-private partnership and highlighted that the private sector has a vital role to play in the redevelopment of Mauritius.

The Terminal, he underlined, revolves around a redefined architecture that includes the restoration of the ex-NTA building while preserving its rich cultural heritage, makes provision of space for leisure activities, food courts, shops, commercial activities and historical monuments that the population and visitors can benefit from now on.

He underlined that the Metro Express Project is the foundation of the redevelopment of the VUT which has been materialised with the support of the Government of India. He underscored the need for modern, safe, secure and integrated urban terminals which according to him is imperative for the welfare of the population and the country.

The Prime Minister stressed that the terminal is a treasure that will make Mauritians proud and will be replicated along the Port Louis-Curepipe corridor namely at the North Immigration Square terminal located in Port Louis, Place Margeot in Rose-Hill, Quatre-Bornes, Vacoas and Curepipe.

He further indicated that Government is envisioning to extend the network of the Metro Express Project to Goodlands, Flacq and Rivière du Rempart as well as in in Cote d'Or. As regards the Curepipe and Reduit Metro stations, he said that works are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Prime Minister Jugnauth, moreover, mentioned that request for proposals for Vacoas, Rose-Hill and North Immigration and Curepipe terminals are underway. As for the North Immigration Terminal, he stated that UNESCO experts are working on the guidelines as it falls in the vicinity of the Aapravasi Ghat, a World Heritage Site, and is hopeful that they will respond positively to the proposal so that the Metro can be extended to the north.

He dwelt on the ordeal that hawkers had to face in the past to earn a living and highlighted that a special attention has been given while designing the building in a bid to provide them with a decent place of work. Hawkers will now be known as small entrepreneurs and will have access to a proper structure equipped with all facilities to work with dignity, he pointed out.

Prime Minister Jugnauth also cautioned against any improper action that can undermined the peace and stability of the country. He called on the population to act in solidarity and unity in order to maintain national harmony.

As for Minister Hurreeram, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the stakeholders as well as all those who earn a living at the VUT, for their patience, sacrifice and hard work in anticipation of the successful completion of the project. He further highlighted that traders, commuters and citizens will benefit from several facilities which will not only enhance their quality of life by giving them access to visually aesthetic shops, markets and transport system under one roof but will in turn boost trade.

The magnificent urban terminal is evidence of the great work that can be achieved when the private and the public sector team up, he underlined. The project marks a cornerstone of a long continued work that will see the creation of several other projects in partnership with the private and public sector as well as the civil society in the future, he emphasised.

Mr Taylor said that 'Today mark's a memorial day in the history of Port-Louis with the successful completion of the VUT as it is one of the greatest developments undertaken in the last decades that cater for people from all walks of life'. He extended his thanks to all the workers who have toiled very hard to safeguard the originality and richness of the historical building.

He lauded the public and private sector for completing a project of such great splendor while adding that this undertaking has built a trusted model of partnership that can be serve as example for future similar ventures and new accomplishments to redevelop and modernise the country.