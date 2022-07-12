Mauritius: Prime Minister Pays Tribute to Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, paid tribute, this morning, to the former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr Shinzo Abe, following his assassination on Friday 08 July 2022. The Prime Minister signed the Condolence Book at the Residence of the Ambassador of Japan to Mauritius, Mr Shuichiro Kawaguchi, in Floréal.

In a statement, Prime Minister Jugnauth expressed sincere condolences, in his own name and on behalf of Mauritius, to Japan and the family of former Prime Minister Abe, on the passing away of the latter. Mr Abe died at the age 67 after being shot during a speech on Friday in Nara, Japan.

The Mauritian Prime Minister spoke of his meeting with the former Prime Minister during the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) in 2019 where both parties discussed bilateral relations and collaboration in a broad range of fields that have further reinforced cooperation ties between Mauritius and Japan.