Kenya: History Maker Okutoyi Arrives Home to Heroin's Reception

12 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Newly-crowned Wimbledon girls' doubles junior champion Angela Okutoyi landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday night to a heroin's welcome, one that is usually synonymous with gold-medal laden athletes when they land back home.

Traditional dancers, dignitaries and ordinary Kenyans gathered around the arrivals bay at the airport, eager to catch a glance at the latest history maker in town.

Okutoyi became the first ever Kenyan to win a Grand Slam when she clinched the girls double at Wimbledon alongside her Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp.

The duo recorded a 3-6, 6-4 and 11-9 win over the Canadian duo of Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko at Wimbledon.

The youngster was elated over the win and described it as a huge milestone in her career on grass.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X