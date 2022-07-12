Kenya: History Maker Okutoyi Arrives Home to Heroin's Reception

Nairobi — Newly-crowned Wimbledon girls' doubles junior champion Angela Okutoyi landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday night to a heroin's welcome, one that is usually synonymous with gold-medal laden athletes when they land back home.

Traditional dancers, dignitaries and ordinary Kenyans gathered around the arrivals bay at the airport, eager to catch a glance at the latest history maker in town.

Okutoyi became the first ever Kenyan to win a Grand Slam when she clinched the girls double at Wimbledon alongside her Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp.

The duo recorded a 3-6, 6-4 and 11-9 win over the Canadian duo of Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko at Wimbledon.

The youngster was elated over the win and described it as a huge milestone in her career on grass.