Nigeria Signs Agreement With Germany for Repatriation of 1,130 Benin Bronzes - Lai Mohammed

11 July 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Monday said that Nigeria had signed an agreement for the repatriation of 1,130 Benin bronzes from Berlin in Germany.

Mohammed during inauguration of The Art Hotel in Lagos, said that the bronzes were looted from the ancient city of Benin in 1897, 125 years ago.

He assured Nigerians of the Federal Government's commitment toward recovering the nation's priceless works of art.

"Let me restate our commitment to recovering our priceless works of art which were looted from our country.

"Our efforts in this regard have started to yield fruits. Last week, in Berlin, Germany, we signed the agreement for the repatriation of 1,130 Benin bronzes which were looted from the ancient city of Benin kingdom in 1897.

"This number represents the single largest repatriation of looted works of art anywhere in the world.

"There is no doubt that the return of the most coveted Benin bronzes to Nigeria will help to stimulate domestic tourism in our country," he said. (NAN)

