South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - July 12, 2022

Cape Town —

SARS Strike to Start Today

The Public Servants Association has said its members will embark on an indefinite strike from today, in protest at a 1.39% wage offer increase. In May this year, 5,400 PSA members held lunchtime pickets, followed by marches across the country on May 25 and 26, 2022. The association said government office bearers received a backdated salary increase of 3%, Eskom workers received a 7% increase despite load shedding, while SARS employees who collected over R17 billion more to government coffers were offered a paltry 1.39%.

Airports Company Launches Mobile App to Help Passengers

The Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) has unveiled an airport mobile app that will allow passengers to get all the information they need when travelling, at the touch of a button. Acsa says the new, innovative app will enhance the customer experience for Acsa passengers as they move through airports or seek travel-related information.

ANC Needs Cleansing Ceremony to Appease Ancestors Says Baleka Mbete

The former speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete said recently that the ruling African National Congress needs a ceremony to cleanse it of its current troubles. Mbete, who was appointed to a task team investigating the defunct ANC Women's League, said the cleansing campaign must be multi-sectoral and be from local to national levels. Mbete was also the country's deputy president after former president Thabo Mbeki was recalled by the ANC in 2008.