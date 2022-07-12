Sudan: Resistance Committees - Khartoum, Omdurman Sit-Ins Lifted

11 July 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / Omdurman — The authorities in Khartoum tried to disperse the sit-in in Old Omdurman near El Azhari square yesterday, after the Eid prayers, by firing tear gas at the worshipers.

One of the protesters said that the participants managed to maintain their positions despite the attempts. The El Azhari sit-in blocked the bridge to Shambat in Khartoum North (Bahri).

Activists performed the Eid prayer in four sit-in arenas: El Jawda sit-in south of Khartoum city centre, the sit-in at El Musassasa in Khartoum North, and the two sit-ins in Omdurman, at el Rousi in El Fitihab and the one near El Azhari.

According to a tweet by well-known journalist Dalia Eltahir in the early hours of this morning, the Resistance Committees of El Deyoum El Shargiya announced the lifting of the sit-in in front of the El Jawda Hospital. The Old Omdurman Committees announced the lifting of the El Azhari sit-in as well.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, members of the Central Reserve Forces (also known as Abu Tira) allegedly fired tear gas at worshipers during Friday prayers at a Khartoum mosque, after the imam's sermon denounced the killing of protesters without justification.

