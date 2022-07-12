Zimbabwe: Another Gig For Stranded DJ Tira

11 July 2022
263Chat (Harare)

DJ Tira, real name Mthokozisi Khathi lost his passport when he visited the country for a performance in Gwanda over the weekend. He has since posted his appeal for lost passport on Facebook.

However, as he waits for the South African embassy to process necessary documents to allow his travel back home, Tira has bagged a gig at Kadoma's Odyssey Hotel.

The show, dubbed Stay With Me, is named after Tira's hit single together with urban grooves crooner Enock "Nox" Guni who will be a supporting act together with Tyfah Guni.

Confirming the gig, Nox took to social media to announce that he will perform alongside the popular South African DJ.

"Ladies and gentlemen. STAY WITH ME [ZIM TOUR] Alongside my brothers Dj Tira aka Malume, Makoya Bearings and my most loyal comrade Tyfah Guni in Kadoma at Odyssey Hotel this Friday. This will mark the beginning of gear 2 as we get ready for my album launch on the 10th of September. If you are in and around KADOMA, let's do this. We may review entrance fees downwards anytime from now coz it's winter."

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X