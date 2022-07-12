Zimbabwe: Be Disciplined, Payback Loans - Agriculture Minister Tells Farmers

12 July 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Lawrence Paganga

AGRICULTURE minister Anxious Masuka, has told farmers to be disciplined and repay loans taken from financial institutions to fund their projects.

He warned farmers to desist from side marketing harvested crops as this was counter-productive.

Masuka was speaking after touring Mashonaland East's winter wheat growing districts to assess whether the province had managed to meet its target to grow 11,000 hectares of the crop this year.

"We want discipline to be maintained at all times in the province to spur the sector's transformation initiatives that are being spearheaded by President Emmerson Mnangagwa," he said after the tour.

"Financing by banks or contractors should be paid back by farmers in order to avoid side marketing by ensuring that the crop is delivered to the contractor.

"We warn unscrupulous traders and they should be aware that we have a Statutory Instrument to guide us so that we instil discipline in the sector."

During the tour it was noted that Mashonaland East province had managed to plant 83% of its targeted winter wheat crop, while the remainder was due to farmers who had failed to repay their loans after harvesting their crop last season.

Investigations carried out by Parliament last year showed that government lost over US$3 billion after farmers failed to repay their loans for farming inputs and fuel availed through the murky Command Agriculture inputs scheme.

It has also emerged that some tobacco farmers are side marketing their crop to avoid settling loans with their financiers.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X