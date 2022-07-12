Liberia: UP Chairman's Job Threatened

The just-ended Lofa County senatorial by-election that independent candidate backed by the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Cllr. Joseph Jallah who has been declared winner by the National Elections Commission (NEC) over the Unity Party candidate Garlakpai Kortimai, such result is said to dislodge the leadership of the former ruling Unity Party.

Lofa County is believed to be the strong political based for Unity Party(UP) with the former vice president now political leader and the political god- father of the vote rich county ,Joseph Boakai candidate was defeated by the independent candidate with CDC's overwhelming support.

According to our source, the executive committee members of the former ruling Unity Party and other officials are not comfortable with the party's National Chairman, businessman turns politician, Mr. Amin Modad .

Modad was constitutionally elected as National Chairman of Unity Party in September 2022 with over 62% of the majority votes thereby defecting long time activist and veteran politician of Liberia now current River-Gee County Senator Conmany Wesseh including others.

Our Source indicated that most of the officials and partisans of UP have been criticizing the workings of the National Chairman Amin Modad on grounds that he is not politically strong.

Our sources furthered that he did not participate in the political movement of the party in Lofa during the recent by-election.

The source also disclosed that the party is preparing to go to a convention with the objective to remove the National Chairman Modad .

The source did not disclose when the convention is slated and venue, but indicated that it will shortly take place before the end of this year.

However, this information is not independently verified but a text message was sent to the National Secretary General of Unity Party Mo Ali on Sunday July 10, 2022 at 4:56 pm seeking clarification on the alleged decision, but he did not response.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues.