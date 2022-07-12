South Africa: 18 SARS Branches Close Over Strike

The South Africa Revenue Service (SARS) has announced that 18 of tax branches would not be in operation on Tuesday as its staff embark on a wage strike.
In a statement, SARS said: "(We) apologise for any inconvenience caused but due to Industrial Action taking place across SARS, we are experiencing delays in servicing our taxpayers."
The revenue collector urged the public to continue to make use of its digital services during this time.
SARS staff first embarked on strike in May, when labour and the employer could not settle on a wage agreement.
According to reports, unions have rejected a proposed wage increase of 1.39%.
In May, SARS said it simply did not have the resources to meet the labour demand of CPI plus 7%.
The following tax branches and customs offices are closed:
Gauteng
Edenvale
Benoni
Randfontein
Springs
Boksburg
KwaZulu-Natal
Richardsbay
Pietermaritzburg
Durban
Western Cape
Cape Town
Mitchellsplain
Paarl
Beaufort West
Mpumalanga
Mbombela
Eastern Cape
Mthatha
Uitenhage
East London
Northern Cape and Free State
Upington
Qachas (Border post)