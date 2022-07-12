Sudan: Eid El Adha Sit-Ins Continue in Sudan Capital, Omdurman, and Khartoum North

12 July 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / Bahri / Omdurman — Protest sit-ins continue in Khartoum, Khartoum North (Bahri), and Omdurman, with many activities as the end of the Muslim Eid El Adha holiday approaches. Yesterday, the Resistance Committees of El Deyoum El Shargiya announced the lifting of the sit-in in front of the El Jawda Hospital. The Old Omdurman Committees announced the lifting of the El Azhari sit-in as well.

Fadhil Omar, a spokesman for the Resistance Committees in Khartoum, told Radio Dabanga that the sit-in at the Siraj station is witnessing a large turnout and attendance, which he described as solemn, and that there are many activities organised within the sit-in.

He added that there are many delegations coming from within the capital and from the regions to support the sit-in and participate in the events. He explained that the audience conducts discussions about the various charters of the revolution forces and contemplates the unity of the revolution forces to defeat the coup.

Omar explained to Radio Dabanga that the sit-in was lifted on the first day of Eid, and another sit-in will be organised after discussing the best ways to implement this.

