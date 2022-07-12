Sudan: Junta Leader El Burhan Names Retired Army, Police Generals As Ambassadors

12 July 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Sudan Armed Forces, and leader of the military junta, Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, has appointed five retired police and army officers as ambassadors at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in preparation for their dispatch to a number of neighbouring countries.

According to the news reported by Sudan Tribune, El Burhan named Lt Gen Jamal Gasm El Sid, Lt-Gen Fateh Saleh Mohamed, Lt Gen Ibrahim Mohamed Ahmed, Police Lt Gen Osman Younis and Police Maj Gen Bushra Idris. as ambassadors.

Mohamed has appeared since the coup d'état on October 25 last year on satellite channels as a strategic expert defending the El Burhan regime.

Gasm El Sid is former director of the General Intelligence Service, an army officer who, according to informed sources, is likely to assume the duties of the embassy in Juba. The destination of Younes is expected to be Chad.

Idris is expected to be ambassador to the Central African Republic, according to the sources. Salih Mohamed and Mohamed Ahmed are presumed to serve in Eritrea and Libya.

Sudan's ambassadors to more than 12 countries, including the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, China and France, rejected the army's control of power in Sudan, which led El Burhan to issue a decision to relieve them of their positions and appoint others to replace them.

