Tanzania: PM Suspends City Director, 18 Others Over 10bn/ - Loss

Daily News
Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa
11 July 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has suspended the Director of Dar es Salaam City Council, Mr Jumanne Shauri, and 18 other officials to pave the way for investigations on alleged swindling of over 10bn/- which was collected but not deposited in bank accounts as required by the law.

The suspension of the top officials stems from a special audit on internal revenues of the city council for the financial year 2019/2020, which was conducted by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG).

The Premier directed the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Dar es Salaam Region to conduct investigations on the al-eged misuse of public funds.

Mr Majaliwa made the di- rectives at the Karimjee Hall in Dar es Salaam on Mo day, during a meeting with Members of Parliament, local councillors and employees of Ilala District during his working visit to the country's commercial capital.

Apart from the city director, other officials who were suspended include the city's treasurer Tulusubya Kamalamo, an accountant James Bangu (revenue collections), chief accountant Abdallah Mlwale and Mohammed Khais, an accountant responsible for marketing.

"The said officials failed to fulfill their duties effectively and as a result, occasioned a loss of 10,137,577,401/-, which was col- lected by agents and staff of the city council but was not deposited in bank accounts," he explained. Mr Majaliwa also mentioned two agents namely Pick Trading Ltd and Workers General Supply for allegations of cheating through back-dating of data on point of sales (PoS) devices.

Through the alleged cheating, funds amounting to 131,356,400/- are not reflected on records of revenue collection.

The PM elaborated that the said officials tampered with the Local Government Revenue Collection Information System (LGRCIS), purporting to show that the amount in question had been deposited to bank accounts.

