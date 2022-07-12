Liberia: President Weah Implores Cabinet Members to Secure Their Spot Ahead of 2023

Ganta — President George Manneh Weah has charged members of his cabinet to exert more efforts in the discharge of their functions at their respective ministries and agencies.

Making remarks on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the start of the Cabinet Retreat held at the Peace Empire in Ganta, Nimba County, he said the need to ensure that development is actualized as cataloged within the government's developmental agenda has not taken a shift.

"A lot still needs to be done to bring our nation to the promised land as enshrined within our Pro-Poor Agenda for Development and Prosperity - our national development plan we have set," he stressed.

President Weah cautioned the officials to seize their spots in terms of deliberations as the work they do would influence the voters come 2023 which is a critical period.

"In October 2023, just 16 months from now, the Liberian people will have the constitutional opportunity to reward us for the results we are achieving. It is therefore imperative that all hands are on deck with a full commitment to ensure that we get a resounding victory," the President maintained.

President Weah noted that during the retreat, eight key priorities were selected for the various sessions and outlined as the PAPD performance, Outlook of the Economy, Management of Coordination of Foreign Aid, Review of the 2022 Legislative Agenda, increasing Accountability and Transparency in Government, Enshrining a Culture of performance delivery of more results, Improving coordination and teamwork in government and review of presidential priorities for the next 16 months.

According to him, the government for the last four years has made immense progress for development across the country as such the need for revision in order to ensure that such conform with the PAPD for the betterment of the country has necessitated the gathering.

"Over the last four years of this administration, we have made great strides in the implementation of development projects across the country. It is therefore imperative to review the status of these projects, to ensure that they are fully aligned with our goals and intentions to take our country to its desired destination," he added.

At the same time, he called for collectivism and innovations across the various Ministries and agencies.

"Accordingly, I commend your active participation in the Performance Management and Compliance System, which requires all Ministries, Agencies, and Commissions to develop a comprehensive, critical, and analytical report of policies and programs that are under their direction, with particular emphasis on those that have been instituted during the period of our stewardship," he said

He continued, "You are also expected to develop Service Delivery Charters for your institutions, to provide clarity to the public of the high-quality services we are providing. It is also of critical importance that you develop Institutional Strategic Plans that are well-aligned with the national development agenda, the PADP"

The cabinet retreat brought together the President, Vice President, Ministers, Deputy and Assistant Ministers, Heads and Deputy Heads of the SOEs, Autonomous Agencies, Commissions, special guests, and the retreat support teams.

M. Dennise Nimpson, Contributing Writer