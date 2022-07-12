Africa: St. Cyril Targets Africa, to Launch Project Against Cancer in Nigeria

St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation will Tuesday launch the One Million Individual Fighting Against Cancer (OMIFAC) project to combat cancer in Nigeria for Africa.

The foundation, which started in Lagos in 2013 following the need for more cancer treatment centres in the country, also calls on one million individuals to give N1,000 for 12 months.

This, according to the Radiation Therapist, Founder of St. Cyril Cancer Foundation, Mojisola Animashaun, aims to make comprehensive cancer treatment accessible to all at a subsidised rate.

Animashaun added: "In our quest to have in place a comprehensive cancer centre with all the treatments that patients need, we came up with this initiative of having one million individuals donate N1,000 every month for 12 months.

"The first time we did the presentation was in 2018. We were part of the congress in Boston, USA. We showed what our model was going to be - one comprehensive cancer centre in a region."

According to Animashaun, who is also the Executive Director, they are not building just for Nigeria. "We want to build for Africa. So one regional cancer centre.

"Then we hope to have dotted small places like this centre here in Surulere in other environs. Then we have another comprehensive centre in the region."

She hinted that when the centre is built and functional, there will be an awakening in the community - Nigeria.

"After a while, we will start doing other things in other parts of Africa. I want this to work and the reason I want it to work is that we need it as a country," says Animashaun.

With OMIFAC in place, the foundation will afford patients comprehensive cancer treatment and diagnosis services among others. Hence the radiotherapist appealed to Nigerians, corporate bodies, and others to contribute to OMIFAC to help cancer patients.