Nigeria: Extend Retirement Age of Security Personnel to 70 Years - Matawalle to Govt

12 July 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dapo Akinrefon

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zmafara State, on Tuesday, urged the Federal Government to extend the retirement age of security personnel in Nigeria to 70 adding that the entry age limit for Direct Short Service should be extended from 30 to 32 years to accommodate more able bodied men and women that are willing to serve their fatherland to securing Nigeria.

Governor Matawalle, who spoke at his country home in Maradun, said this will afford those of them that are not tired to continue to serve the country.

He said this will help sustain successes recorded in the fight on terror and insecurity.

Matawalle also promised to make Zamfara the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

On the insecurity facing the state, the governor said; "As you know that we are facing the issue of insecurity in Zamfara. I want to make Zamfara the most peaceful state in Nigeria. I want to make the people of Zamfara secure."

On how to achieve the feat in the face of rampaging bandits, he said: "I will ensure that Zamfara is the most peaceful state, the most secure state in Nigeria. I'm working with some security to achieve this. I want to appeal to the Federal Government to extend the retirement age of the security personnel to 70 years just like it did to university lecturers and some teachers. My belief is simple, most of those to be retired are not tired."

