Nigeria/Cameroon: Super Falcons Storm Casablanca for Quarterfinal Clash With Cameroon

12 July 2022
This Day (Lagos)

Reigning African champions Super Falcons of Nigeria have arrived in Casablanca, Morocco, ahead of the quarterfinal clash against Cameroon at the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations.

The two West African neighbours will slug it out for a place in the semifinals of the competition on Thursday, July 14, at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca.

That is the same stadium where Cameroon played all their three group games, picking a win and two draws to finish second in Group B behind Zambia.

The Indomitable Lioness forced Zambia to a stalemate on matchday one and followed it with a 1-1 draw against Togo.

Matchday three brought success for Cameroon as they forced a 2-0 defeat down the throat of Tunisia.

The Super Falcons, however, faced their three group opponents at the Stade Prince Moulay EL Hassan in Rabat.

