Kenya: EACC to Recover Salaries Earned By Public Officials With Fake Academic Papers

12 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says it is pursuing a recovery of salaries earned by public officials with fake academic papers.

Through its twitter account, the anti-graft agency stated that there are many public officials who have forged their academic papers to attain their positions or get promoted to senior posts.

"Forgery of academic certificates has become prevalent in the public service. This is not only a crime but also a violation of Chapter six of the Constitution," it said.

"EACC is investigating suspected public officials and will seek to recover salaries earned on fake academic qualifications."

It stated that it is actively investigating unnamed individuals and will require them to refund the public the money they have acquired.

Kenya is set to commemorate the Africa Anti-Corruption Day on Tuesday at the Strathmore University under the theme "Elect Leaders of Integrity to Enhance Transparency and Accountability."

The question of fake academic papers has been in the headlines for weeks as some politicians battle to be on the ballot in next month's general election.

Institutions of higher learning have in the past flagged the problem of forgery of academic papers in the country to attain job placement or promotion.

